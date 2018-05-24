ALTON - Two people were taken to local hospitals following a wreck on Brown Street late Thursday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the call came at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Two people were taken to local hospitals following the accident. One went via Alton Memorial Ambulance and the other via the Alton Fire Department's ambulance service. Neither were suffering from life-threatening injuries, Sebold said.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time, but a black Chrysler 200 and a silver Ford Mustang each had significant front-end damage and a blue late-model Toyota sedan was also involved. Airbags were deployed in both the Chrysler and the Mustang.

Of the three people involved, one refused treatment at the scene, Sebold said.

More like this: