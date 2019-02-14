ST. LOUIS – Winter weather is expected to strike the Riverbend again this weekend.

Snow is predicted to move into the area between 1-3 p.m. Friday with heaviest precipitation expected to fall during rush hour – causing havoc for commuters. National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis Meteorologist Doug Kelly said the good news for people is the snow will not be exceptionally heavy. He said the accumulations of between one and two inches will be gradual. The majority of the snow in the Friday system is expected to have fallen by 6 p.m., he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

A second system will move through the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Kelly said that system may leave as little as a half an inch of accumulation or maybe as much as an inch.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s after a cold front moves through the area Thursday evening, bringing temperatures into the 20s for lows and ruining a perfectly nice day.

Kelly said the seasonable cold temperatures will last at least until next Wednesday.

The next shot at winter weather is predicted to hit next Tuesday into Wednesday. Kelly said a mix of rain and or snow is possible with that system, but added he was not able to give any prediction of possible accumulations with any certainty this far away from it hitting.

More like this: