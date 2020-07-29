HOLIDAY SHORES - Two suspects broke into Gilliganz Bar and Grill at 7257 Saint James Road in Edwardsville around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first suspect is described as a white male wearing a red hat, red shirt, and pants with black sandals also wearing a blue mask. The second suspect was described wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a green bandana.

The suspects left in a blue vehicle in an unknown direction. It is unknown if they took anything from the bar and grill.

Anyone with any information please call the Madison County Sheriff Office at (618) 692-6087

More like this: