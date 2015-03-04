Daniel Nosce and Mikeith Teague are leading efforts to honor the Alton Middle School seventh-grade basketball team that went to state recently at this month's Riverbender.com Community Center Middle School Dance.

The two have organized the event at the Riverbender.com Community Center set for this Saturday, March 7. Members are allowed in early at 6:30 p.m. Non-Members are welcome in at 7 p.m. and the basketball team will be honored at 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude at 10 p.m. with pickup as usual via the State Street entrance gate. This dance and all dances that take place on the first Saturday of each month are open to all middle school students in the Riverbend.

Nosce, a Lewis and Clark Community College student, said he felt it was important to honor the middle school athletes for their accomplishments.

The night will feature music, food, games and dancing.

“By recognizing the boys we want to show how proud we are of them especially as they continue to work together to set goals for high school,” Nosce said. “We hope our event gives them a greater sense of appreciation for the students around the community.”

The Riverbender.com Community Center is extremely important for the youth of the area, Nosce said.

“It provides kids with a safe place to come and hang out and not be under pressure of being in trouble. It is simply a safe learning environment for them to come in and have fun,” he said.

For the future, the Lewis and Clark Community College student said he hopes to get a degree and work with youth for a non-profit.

Nosce invited other high school and college volunteers to contact him if they are interested in earning service hours by helping with the dance or the after school program. He can be reached at 618-802-6440.

For admission, Riverbender.com Community Center members pay $5. For non-members, the cost is $10. There is no charge for basket ball team members being honored.

