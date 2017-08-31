Two social change bills signed into law Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Provide video visitation opportunities for the men, women and youth throughout Illinois who are incarcerated; Require prisons to seek the lowest costs for video visitation services; and, ensure the service is provided without added commissions. HB 2987, entitled the State Agency Student Worker Opportunity Act, ensures that Illinois youth who are or were homeless, in foster care, or court-involved have a chance to get the jobs and internships they are qualified for and need to work. Article continues after sponsor message House Bill 2738 does 3 things: These laws-drafted, negotiated, testified on behalf of and successfully advocated for by the Social Change team mark one of the first significant successes of the campaign, help maintain family bonds, reduce crime and provide job opportunities for millions of people throughout Illinois over the coming years. SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner signed two more Social Change bills into law, House Bill 2738 and 2987. Print Version Submit a News Tip