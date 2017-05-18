EDWARDSVILLE – Two SIUE track and field student-athletes have qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in Austin, Texas, May 25-27.

Keith Meyer (Bloomington, Illinois) will compete in the 10,000 for the SIUE men's track and field team. His event takes place at 9:40 p.m. May 25th. Claire Nolan (Taylorville, Illinois) will be making return trip to the West Preliminaries in the shot put. Her event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m May 27th.

Meyer earned his qualifying mark in the 10,000 at the Raleigh Relays, running the event in 29 minutes, 34.093 seconds. He broke his own school record in the event.

"It's going to be an exciting race," said Meyer. "It may not go out fast but it's still going to be a competitive field. These are some of the best runners in the country."

"When you get there I think it's anybody's day," said SIUE distance coach Kayla Brown. "As long as he races smart and like we have all season and like we've practiced, he has a chance to do something special."

Nolan posted her top mark of the season in the shot put at the Memphis Invitational, posting a throw of 49-3.75 (15.03m).

"I have some more experience under my belt this season," said Nolan. "Last year I was very nervous because it was my first full season ever."

"She came into the program last year and made such huge strides because she decided she wanted to improve," said Block.

Student-athletes who ranked among the top 48 in their respective event earned berths to the NCAA West Preliminary Round. Athletes with the top 12 times or marks at both the East and West Preliminary Round site will advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, June 7-10.

