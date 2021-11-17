EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE volleyball Head Coach Kendall Paulus will welcome a pair of newcomers to the program next season, as Paige Montgomery and Bree Schreimann are set to join the Cougars in time for the 2022-23 academic year.

Paige Montgomery hails from Waterloo, Illinois, situated just 45 minutes south of Edwardsville in Monroe County. Montgomery registered the fifth-most kills in the Metro East with 236 kills in 71 sets played, good for 3.32 kills per set in the 2021 season. The 5-11 outside hitter was named First Team All-Region her freshman and sophomore years and Second Team All-Conference her freshman and sophomore years as well. Montgomery also played at the club level with St. Louis High Performance VBC.

Bree Schreimann joins the Cougars from Wentzville, Missouri and St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri. Schreimann ranked 11th in the Greater St. Louis in total kills with 404, good for a per set average of 3.45. Schreimann's career kill total stands as the most in the history of O'Fallon St. Dominic, where she was also a four-year member of the National Honor Society. Schreimann helped her team to a fourth-place finish in the Missouri high school state championship last season and last week earned third place in the MSHSAA 2021-2022 Class 5 Girls Volleyball State Tournament. Schreimann also played club ball at St. Louis High Performance VBC, where she earned an eighth place finish at Nationals.

"We are extremely excited to announce Bree and Paige as the start of our 2022 recruiting class," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "They are two very competitive, driven student-athletes. Their volleyball and academic futures are equally as bright. They love the sport, they are extremely coachable, and both have the will to win and learn. Their passion for the game will be great assets to our program."

