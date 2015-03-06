Two Edwardsville High School swimmers finished stellar careers recently, but now both look with optimism toward concluding their time in the spring and summer with the Edwardsville Breakers Swim Club.

Pete Byers and Jake Gremaud swam in the Illinois High School state meet recently. Gremaud recorded a 48.27 in the 100-yard freestyle in the prelims and Byers swam a 1:58.20 in the 200 IM. The two did not make the finals, but coach Christian Rhotten was pleased both made an appearance in what he describes “one of the toughest state high school swim meets in the country.”

“As far as the seniors this year they were on a new high school swim team and had big shoes to fill from the club Breakers team,” Rhotten said. “The Edwardsville Breakers have a long history of team leadership. Jake and Pete are no different. Those two really feed off each other. I am glad they were able to have the high school team for their senior year. They had been on the Breakers team all four years in high school."

Both Byers and Gremaud plan to swim in college and have been visiting schools.

Byers said he felt a responsibility of being a team leader this year for EHS being one of three seniors and a captain.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gremaud said he was glad to make another state appearance. He had set a goal to place, but he was still satisfied to get there once again.

Being on the initial Edwardsville High School team this past season meant a lot to both Byers and Gremaud.

“It was a dream come true,” Byers said of representing Edwardsville at state.

Gremaud agreed that it felt great to end his high school career at state. Gremaud rates the 100 and 200 freestyle as his two best events; Byers is versatile swimmer, but his favorite seems to be the breaststroke.

The two boys should be making a decision on which college they will attend soon.

“I will probably make a decision in April,” Byers said about his college choice.

More like this: