Two sales at AMH
Jewelry Sale in AMH Connector Lobby September 21-22
Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Masquerade jewelry sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
Dillard’s Sale in AMH Connector Lobby October 6-7
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard’s sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard’s will have a wide variety of products for sale.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
More like this: