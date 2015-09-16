Two sales at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jewelry Sale in AMH Connector Lobby September 21-22 Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Masquerade jewelry sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Article continues after sponsor message Dillard’s Sale in AMH Connector Lobby October 6-7 ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard’s sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard’s will have a wide variety of products for sale. For more information, call 618-463-7872. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip