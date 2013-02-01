Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold a Watercolor Workshop with instructor Marty Spears from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the refuge Visitor Center.

Spears will teach participants the basic skills needed to paint with watercolors by leading participants in painting a picture of a mallard duck.

The class is limited to 10 participants to ensure participants receive personal attention and assistance. Preregistration is required; call the Refuge at 618-883-2524 by Feb. 19, to reserve a place in the workshop.

Cost of the workshop is $35.

Spears holds regular Wine and Watercolor Workshops in Edwardsville, Ill. A schedule of her workshops can be viewed at www.wineandwatercolor.com.

The Refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry. The visitor center will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.

For more information about the workshop or other events, call the Refuge or email Cortney Solum at cortney_solum@fws.gov. A schedule of refuge events is available at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Solum at 618-883-2524 or cortney_solum@fws.gov at least five business days prior to the event.

