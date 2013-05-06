Two Rivers NWR Holds Free Biking Events Near Grafton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “Biking for Birds, ” is a series of free, beginner bicycling and bird watching events to be held this summer as part of the Year of Cycling 2013. Join in these leisurely six-mile bike rides through Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge and Pere Marquette State Park and learn some techniques for watching birds along the way. Expert bicyclists will provide instruction on biking skills and safety. Free bike rentals will be available courtesy of the wildlife refuge.



Meet at 10 a.m. at the Pere Marquette State Park Boat Harbor.

Ages 12 and older.



Call 618-883-2524, to preregister.

www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip