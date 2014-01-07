Two Rivers National Wildlife will hold Lunch-n-Learn events at noon Fridays, Jan. 10 and 24 and Feb. 7 and 21 at the Refuge visitor center.

Lunch-n-Learn is an opportunity to meet Refuge staff and learn about the wildlife at the refuge. Twice a month bring your lunch to the Refuge, ask questions about wildlife and take a walk led by a refuge employee. The walk will be held after the lunch at about 12:45 p.m.

Please note that a meal will not be provided, all participants will need to bring their own lunch.

The event is free and open to the public.



For more information about these or other events, call the refuge at 618-883-2524 or visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or cortney_solum@fws.gov with your request at least five business days prior to an event.

