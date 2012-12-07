Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold a number of events in the month of December.



Lunch-n-Learn will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 13 and 20 at the Refuge visitor center. Lunch-n-Learn is a part of a new series of Question and Answer events with Refuge staff. Twice a month bring your lunch to the Refuge, ask questions about wildlife and take a walk led by a refuge

employee. The walk will be held after the lunch at about 12:45 p.m. Lunch participants are not required to participate in the walk. Dress appropriately for the weather. Please note that a meal will not be provided.



Wetland Walks will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 14, 21 and 29 starting at the Refuge visitor center. Take a behind the scenes walk on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge with a refuge ranger. Each walk will highlight a different refuge division or management unit. Winter Wetland Walk events will highlight waterfowl and eagles. Walks will last about one hour and are open to all ages. Dress appropriately for the weather.

The Refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.



For more information about these or other events, call the refuge at 618-883-2524 or email Cortney Solum at cortney_solum@fws.gov.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Solum, TTY 800-877-8339 with your request by close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

