Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces the schedule of free events to be held this summer.

Two Rivers NWR will co-host the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette State Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7.

A program about Nature’s Little Ones will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 11 at the Refuge Visitor Center. We start seeing some of nature’s cute babies around the refuge in June. On a hike with a refuge ranger participants will learn which baby animals can be seen at the refuge. Register by June 9.

Nature Investigators, a scavenger hunt to investigate a wildlife story will be held for kids ages 8-14 from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 21 at the Refuge Visitor Center. Register by June 19.

The second annual Youth Canoe Adventure will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 25 starting at the Refuge Visitor Center. Kids ages 12-16 should register for this half-day canoe outing. A refuge ranger will lead the group on a tour of the refuge to see the backwaters of the Illinois River. Participants will learn proper paddling techniques and canoeing safety. Canoes and life jackets will be provided. Space is limited; call the refuge by June 23 to register.

Zooming low over the wetlands dragonflies bring the swamps to life in the middle of July. Learn about some of the many dragonflies at the refuge with odd names like Blue-Faced Meadowhawk and Cobra Clubtail, then we’ll see how many we can spot at the Wildlife Haven Trail pond. The program will be begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 9 at the Refuge Visitor Center. Register by July 8.

Water Waders, a program focusing on shorebirds will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 13 at the Refuge Visitor Center and Swan Lake Levee. Shorebirds live on the insects found in the shallow water along the banks of the Illinois River. Learn what these birds are bobbing for and how to identify a few before we take a walk on the Swan Lake levee separating the lake from the Illinois River. Register by August 12.

Pelicans can be seen at the refuge in August huddled together as they work to capture a fish dinner. We’ll learn about these large white birds and then venture out to see if we can spot a few or maybe a hundred at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 23 starting at the Refuge Visitor Center then heading to Blooms Landing. Register by August 21.

The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

To register for a program call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov. Event details are subject to change, call for more information or view the calendar of events on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at TTY 800-877-8339 with your request no later than five business days prior to each event.

