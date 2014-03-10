Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces the schedule of free events to be held this spring.

March Waterfowl Madness, a ranger-led walk, will be held on the Swan Lake levee just one mile from the Brussels Ferry in Calhoun County at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 19. Attendees will have a chance to view the thousands of waterfowl that make a stop at the Refuge on their annual spring migration. Register by March 18. Participants should meet at the Swan Lake levee parking area.

Put on your boots and visit the refuge for the program A Life in Muddy Water at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 29 at the Refuge Visitor Center near Brussels, Ill. This activity is perfect for kids because we'll get wet and dirty as we discover what insects live in the wetlands at the wildlife refuge. Register by March 27.

Bring the family out to the refuge to learn which frogs sing in the nightly spring chorus. Sounds of Spring, a ranger-led walk highlighting spring frog calls, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the refuge visitor center. Register by April 10. Participants should bring bug spray and a flashlight.

A ranger-led walk around the wetlands at the Refuge Visitor Center will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 16. Participants will learn about some of the animals that depend on this habitat for survival. Register by April 15.

Celebrate Earth Day in the prairie with a program on spring prairie flowers at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Refuge Visitor Center. Register by April 24.

Songs of the Refuge will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, starting at the Refuge Visitor Center. In May song birds have returned to the refuge, providing many opportunities to see and hear these small performers. Participants will learn how to identify birds by their call and take a walk on the Wildlife Haven Trail to hear a few. Register by May 6.

A Mother's Day Birding Hike for beginners will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 10, in the Gilbert Lake Division. Plan a special day for mom by starting with a morning walk at the refuge to learn about bird watching. Binoculars and bird guides will be provided. Register by May 8. The Gilbert

Lake walking trail is a loose gravel trail. Participants should meet in the parking area of the Gilbert Lake division, one-fourth mile west of the Brussels Ferry on Highway 100.

The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

To register for a program call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov. Event details are subject to change, call for more information or view the calendar of events on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at TTY 800-877-8339 with your request no later than five business days prior to each event.

