BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) announces the schedule of free programs to be held this spring and summer.

As monarch butterflies begin migrating into North America, Two Rivers NWR invites the public to become citizen scientists to report monarch butterfly sightings and seasonal changes in the environment. At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly’s life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarch butterflies to their backyards. Then participants will have the opportunity to register to become a citizen scientist and share monarch butterfly sightings. This program will be held Saturday, May 2 starting at 2 p.m. at the Two Rivers NWR visitor center. Register by April 30. Participants should bring a notebook or nature journal.

Bring the family out to the refuge to learn which frogs sing in the nightly spring chorus. “Sounds of Spring,” a ranger-led walk highlighting spring frog calls, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Two Rivers NWR visitor center. Register by April 30. Participants should bring bug spray and a flashlight.

A Mother's Day Birding Hike for beginners will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in the Gilbert Lake Division of the refuge. Plan a special day for mom by starting with a morning walk at the refuge to learn about bird watching. Binoculars and bird guides will be provided. Register by May 7. The Gilbert Lake walking trail is a loose gravel trail. Participants should meet in the parking area of the Gilbert Lake division, one-fourth mile west of the Brussels Ferry on Highway 100.

“A Life in Muddy Water,” a program to investigate the insects that live in the wetlands at the wildlife refuge will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at the refuge visitor center. This activity is perfect for kids ready to get wet and dirty as they become junior refuge biologists. Register by June 11.

Article continues after sponsor message



The third annual Youth Canoe Adventure will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 24 starting at the refuge visitor center. Kids ages 12-16 should register for this half-day canoe outing. A refuge ranger will lead the group on a tour of the refuge to see the backwaters of the Illinois River. Participants will learn proper paddling techniques and canoeing safety. Canoes and life jackets will be provided. Space is limited; call the refuge by June 22 to register.

For one last adventure before school starts, an Outdoor Explorers Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4-6 at the refuge visitor center. This three day, day-camp will introduce children entering grades 3-5 to various outdoor activities including hiking, geocaching, canoeing, bird watching and much more. Space is limited, register by June 30. Children should bring their own lunch and snacks and dress to be outside most of the day.

The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.



To register for a program call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov. Event details are subject to change, call for more information or view the calendar of events on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at TTY 800-877-8339 with your request no later than five business days prior to each event.

*The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a

leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.

More like this: