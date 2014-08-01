Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold two free, family programs in August.

Water Waders, a program focusing on shorebirds will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 13 at the Refuge Visitor Center and Swan Lake Levee. Shorebirds live on the insects found in the shallow water along the banks of the Illinois River. Learn what these birds are bobbing for and how to identify a few before we take a walk on the Swan Lake levee separating the lake from the Illinois River. Register by August 12.

Pelicans can be seen at the refuge in August huddled together as they work to capture a fish dinner. We’ll learn about these large white birds and then venture out to see if we can spot a few or maybe a hundred at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 23 starting at the Refuge Visitor Center then heading to Blooms Landing and the Swan Lake Levee. Register by August 21.

The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

To register for a program call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

Event details are subject to change, call for more information or view the calendar of events on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

