Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hire three youths for the summer of 2013 to be part of the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program. The program will run from June 3 to July 26, for a total of eight weeks.

YCC is a well-balanced work-learn-earn program that develops an understanding and appreciation in youth participants of the nation's environment and heritage. YCC enrollees are employed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, part of the Department of Interior.

Projects may include preparing for public events, building trails, facility maintenance and improving wildlife habitat. An education component is incorporated into weekly projects.

The program is open to youths ages 15-18. Interested applicants must be 15 years of age by June 3, 2013 and cannot turn 19 years old on or before July 26, 2013. Three participants will be selected by random drawing. Selected applicants will be paid the Illinois minimum wage of $8.25 per hour and work 40-hours per week.

If you meet the age criteria and have an interest in the outdoors and wildlife conservation, visit the refuge’s website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers to download a copy of the YCC application. Applications must be mailed or delivered in person on or before April 26, to Two Rivers NWR, HC 82, Box107, Brussels, IL 62013.

For more information about the YCC program, call Debbie Kuhn or John Mabery at 618-883-2524.

