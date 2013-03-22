Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces a Park Ranger internship opportunity for the summer of 2013.

The 10-week, unpaid internship will provide experience in leading interpretive and environmental education programs. Other tasks will include but are not limited to special events, nature hikes, canoe tours, biking events, trail and facility maintenance, and writing for a variety of platforms (news releases, blogs, social media pages, web, and publications).

Skills in writing, public speaking, social media, customer service, and basic computer programs and a background in parks and recreation management, mass communication, education, biology, geology, or environmental science are preferred but not required.

Article continues after sponsor message

A valid state driver’s license is required.

Applicants should submit a resume, including references to Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge HC 82, Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013 or TwoRivers@fws.gov by close of business Friday, April 19.

For additional information about the position, please call 618-883-2524 or email Cortney_Solum@fws.gov