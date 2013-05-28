Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold "Biking for Birds" a free, biking and bird watching event on the refuge and Pere Marquette State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

During this leisurely six-mile bike ride participants will learn bike safety and bird watching techniques.

The bike ride will start at the Pere Marquette State Park boat harbor on the east end of the parking area near the picnic shelter. Participants will ride the three mile gravel trail through the Gilbert Lake division of Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge and return to the park on a three-mile

stretch of the paved Sam Vadalabene Bike Trail.

Free bike rentals are available for the event courtesy of the wildlife refuge.

This event is open to participants ages 12 and older. Expert bicyclists will provide instruction on biking skills and safety.

Individuals should register for the event by calling the refuge at 618-883-2524 by Monday, June 10.

This event is being held as part of the Year of Cycling 2013, to celebrate cycling along the Mississippi River Trail.

For more information about refuge events, visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers.

