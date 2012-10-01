Brussels, Ill.- Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold a public listening session to hear input on a newly proposed hunt plan for the refuge. The session will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the refuge visitor center near Brussels, Ill.

The public may stop at the refuge anytime from 5-8 p.m. to speak with refuge staff and provide input.

Specifically, the listening session will focus on the refuge’s recent acquisition of Clarksville Island in the northern part of Calhoun County. Hunting has been proposed on the island, but before hunting can be allowed the refuge staff must review all possible public use opportunities on the island and give the public an opportunity to provide input.

At the listening session the staff will explain the planning process and discuss the rational for hunting on the refuge.

Comments and information received from the public and other stakeholders will be considered while writing a draft hunt plan for the refuge. Once written, the plan will be available for review and comment for 30 days.

Individuals who are unable to attend the session, but have an interest in providing input for the plan should mail comments to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62052; email tworivers@fws.gov; or call 618-883-2524. These individuals may also visit the refuge office to speak with staff. The refuge office is located in the Calhoun Division of Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge is part of the National Wildlife Refuge System which boasts over 555 refuges and 37 wetland management districts nationwide and protects approximately 150 million acres of important habitat for the benefit of fish, wildlife and future generations of Americans. Wildlife-dependent recreational uses offered on these lands range from hunting, fishing, wildlife photography, wildlife observation, interpretation and environmental education.

For more information, call Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524.

