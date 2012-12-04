Brussels, Ill. - Biologists at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge have

determined that the summer drawdown performed on Swan Lake was an

overwhelming success based on exceptional amounts of natural seed

production by wetland plants and high levels of bird use during the early

part of the 2012 fall waterfowl migration.

The backwaters of the Illinois River that make up Swan Lake are an

important migration stop along the Mississippi flyway. Located near

Grafton, Ill., the lake is managed by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge

part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

FWS biologists Ken Dalrymple and Brian Loges and researchers from the

University of Tennessee report that seed production by plants grown in Swan

Lake averaged more than 3,000 pounds per acre, which is an unprecedented

amount of natural food for waterfowl. Typically native moist-soil plants

growing in wetlands similar to Swan Lake produce less than half of the

production reported from this summer’s growing season.

The report states 164,120 ducks could use Swan Lake for 110 days based on

available seed.

“Most refuges cannot sustain this number of birds without providing

supplemental corn” stated Matthew Gray, Ph.D. from the University of

Tennessee. “In other words, the drawdown of lower Swan Lake will

provide significant quality habitat for migrating waterfowl this winter!”

A drawdown is a wetland management technique performed by slowly removing

water from a wetland for the summer season to dry out the sediment at the

bottom and promote plant growth. The ability of the refuge staff to

complete a drawdown on the lower half of Swan Lake was enhanced by this

summer’s drought. A drawdown could not be completed in recent years due to

extended flooding on the Illinois River.

In addition to waterfowl, many other bird groups benefit from the flush of

vegetation and insects following the drawdown.

“Estimating and then monitoring the number of waterfowl that can be

supported in the lake are useful exercises to measure success towards the

refuge’s waterfowl habitat goals,” said Brian Loges, FWS Regional Zone

Biologist. “Refuge management centers on evaluating how the resources of

the refuge can help support the needs of migrating waterfowl.”

From weekly aerial counts the Illinois Natural History Survey has reported

on average 108,000 ducks for the past three weeks on Swan Lake while ground

survey estimates have been routinely higher. The aerial counts are

performed by flying over a number of waterfowl survey areas. View these

counts and others online by following the link at:

http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers/seasons_of_wildlife/index.html.

“Other factors such as ice and water levels can influence bird abundance on

the lake but an adequate food supply in Swan Lake should not be a limiting

factor for the remainder of the fall migration,” said Loges.

For more information, call the refuge at 618-883-2524.

