In celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold an open house at the refuge visitor center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

At this year’s open house the refuge will reveal the name of the new nature trail developed during the summer of 2013. Trail names were submitted by local residents and the winning trail name was chosen by vote on Facebook.

New this year will be an archery station where children and their families can learn the proper techniques for shooting a bow and arrow.

Other activities include:

7:30 a.m. Bird watching tour with St. Louis Audubon starting from the Gilbert Lake Division parking area

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nature crafts, auto tours, wildlife photography exhibit, and archery

12 p.m. See a presentation with live birds by Tree House Wildlife Center

The wildlife photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Oct. 15-19.

All local photographers are invited to submit original photographs of wildlife and natural landscapes taken on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun, Jersey and Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 12 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email Tworivers@fws.gov.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge is a proud part of the National Wildlife Refuge System, a nationwide network of public lands set aside to protect wildlife and their habitats. The nation’s 560 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts offer Americans wonderful opportunities to fish, hunt, hike or observe fascinating creatures in the wild.

