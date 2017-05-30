BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold several free programs for families this summer.

In partnership with Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to the Family Fishing Fair on June 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week. The event will feature fishing activities and educational booths for kids and families, wildlife refuge tours through the Gilbert Lake division, gifts and prizes, an aquarium tank, and concessions. Fishing materials will be provided.

A Nature Journaling Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at the refuge visitor center. Participants will learn the basics of journaling, nature sketching, and outdoor discovery through observations. A short hike on the Wildlife Haven Trail will provide inspiration for journal entries. Each participant will be provided with a nature journal to take home. Participants should register by July 7.

For one last adventure before school starts, the Outdoor Explorers Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 8-10 at the refuge visitor center. This free three day, day-camp will introduce children entering grades 3-5 to various outdoor activities including hiking, geocaching, canoeing, bird watching, and much more. Space is limited, register by July 21. Children should bring their own lunch and snacks and dress to be outside most of the day.

As monarch butterflies begin migrating south, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to become citizen scientists and report monarch butterfly sightings and seasonal changes in the environment during the Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the refuge visitor center. Participants should register by Aug. 18. At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly’s life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarchs to their backyards. Then participants will have the opportunity to register to become a citizen scientist with Journey North and share monarch butterfly sightings. Participants should wear sturdy shoes for walking and bring a notebook.

For more information or to register for these programs, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these programs for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Bob Dietrich at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business no later than five business days before each program.

