

Brussels, Ill.- Starting in November through March the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge visitor center will be open the first two weekends of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in addition to regular weekday business hours.

This is a popular time of the year for visitors to come to the refuge to see waterfowl and eagles. Volunteers and staff will be available on these

weekends to answer questions about wildlife and the refuge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Open dates and hours will be posted on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers and on the refuge Facebook page. Regular business hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about visitor center hours, call 618-883-2524 or email

Tworivers@fws.gov.

More like this: