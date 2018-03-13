Two Rivers Crimstoppers issues wanted notice for woman
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers issued the following Wanted In Greene County on Tuesday:
Armed and Dangerous!
Sara Rochelle Gresham
FW
DOB:11/19/90
HGT: 5'04
WGT: 180
HAIR: RED
EYES: BLU
Sara is wanted for Violation of Probation/Petition to Revoke.
Sara also has other warrants and a HX of Assault,Dangerous Drugs, Endanger Life or Health of Child.
Sara last known Address is 125 First Ave. White Hall, IL. She could be staying in the Roodhouse, IL area as well! Contact Greene County authorities with any information.
Two Rivers Crimestoppers phone number is (800) 300-2590.