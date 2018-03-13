Two Rivers Crime Stoppers issued the following Wanted In Greene County on Tuesday:

Armed and Dangerous!

Article continues after sponsor message

Sara Rochelle Gresham

FW

DOB:11/19/90

HGT: 5'04

WGT: 180

HAIR: RED

EYES: BLU

Sara is wanted for Violation of Probation/Petition to Revoke.

Sara also has other warrants and a HX of Assault,Dangerous Drugs, Endanger Life or Health of Child.

Sara last known Address is 125 First Ave. White Hall, IL. She could be staying in the Roodhouse, IL area as well! Contact Greene County authorities with any information.

Two Rivers Crimestoppers phone number is (800) 300-2590.