HARDIN - The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Organization, which serves the counties of Jersey, Greene and Calhoun has released two men they are seeking for warrants in the northern reaches of the Riverbend.

Brian Kieffer is wanted by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for forgery and is currently on parole for forgery, according to a posting on the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Facebook page. A representative of the organization told Riverbender.com Kieffer is believed to be in the Kane area. He stands around 5'9'' and weighs around 140 pounds with red hair.

Article continues after sponsor message

From Jersey County, Cecil Grogan is wanted on a no-bond warrant for theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on either of these men is asked to contact the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-300-2590 or submit an anonymous tip through its website, tworiverscrimestoppers.org. Despite remaining anonymous, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward if tips lead to arrests.

More like this: