HARDIN – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are revamping their social media presentation with themed days of the week.

The organization is a community-based group, which helps bring wanted fugitives to authorities through community awareness. They mostly utilize their Facebook page, which has a reach to thousands of followers across the area. Two Rivers Crime Stoppers covers mostly the northern portion of the Riverbend area, including Calhoun, Greene and Jersey Counties. People are asked to contact the group anonymously at (800) 300-2590 to collect a reward for any information leading to the arrests of subjects currently wanted by the group.

As part of the group's “Manic Monday,” two registered sex offenders wanted out of Jersey County were posted. Theodore L. Huberts, 39, of Jerseyville, and Richard W. Schollmeyer, 28, are each wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Huberts is described as a white male standing 5'10'' and weighing 285 pound with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was at First Fruits, located at 28251 State Highway 16 in Jerseyville.

Schollmeyer is described as a white male standing 6'01'' ad weighing around 215 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 10661 Stanka Lane in Godfrey, but he was rumored to be homeless currently in the Godfrey area.

Several women were posted to the group on “Winning Wednesday” after “Teaching Tuesday” featured a Lady Gaga video regarding the subject of date rape as well as a small piece about the dangers of the act and how to avoid it and report it to authorities.

While most of the women listed on Winning Wednesday were wanted for minor or petty crimes, representatives of Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said they particularly want Tiffany Counts, 30, of Fieldon. Counts is wanted out of Jersey County for domestic violence and has other warrants out of both Missouri and Illinois. Two Rivers Crime Stoppers also described her as “armed and dangerous.”

Counts is described as a white woman standing 5'06'' and weighing around 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was 24921 Gunterman Road in Fieldon.

