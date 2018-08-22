JERSEYVILLE – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in apprehending another round of wanted criminals.

Currently, the tip line is down, but a representative of the organization said people can message their Facebook page with tips and remain somewhat anonymous. The purpose of the national Crime Stoppers network is to give incentive to people to report criminals with anonymity and even cash rewards. This week, the organization is seeking information on three wanted suspects.

Joseph Gettings, 51, of Grafton, is wanted for several charges, including: failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury and driving while revoked in Jersey County and possession of meth with intent to deliver in Alton. In the case of the Jersey County charges, Gettings is alleged to have ran from the scene of an accident, leaving a female on the scene with serious injuries.

Gettings's last known address was 18963 Powerline Road in Grafton. He is a white male standing around 5'8'' and weighing around 163 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

“He's a felon and has access to weapons,” a representative of Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said on Facebook Messenger. “He's wanted on three charges. He's a runner and he needs to be removed from the streets before someone gets hurt. He left a lady after totaling out a car. She had to be airlifted and he's been hiding since. The third warrant in in Alton Police Department for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.”

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is also seeking the public's help in finding two other suspects.

Sarah L. Booth, 26, of Jerseyville, is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. Her last-known address was 207 Curtis in Jerseyville. She is a white female who stands around 5'4'' and weighs around 230 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stephanie A. Shelton, 41, also known as Stephanie A. Dawdy, Stephanie A. Baxter and Stephanie A. Watts is wanted out of Calhoun County for felony obstructing justice and destroying evidence. Her last known address was 506 S. Carolina St. in Pleasant Hill, IL., but Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said she has not lived there in excess of three months and may be in Hamburg Housing.

Shelton is described as a white female, standing at 5'4'' and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

