HARDIN - The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is asking the public's assistance in solving a Calhoun burglary, and locating three fugitives.

The organization, which was founded in April 2017, is dedicated to assisting law enforcement by spreading public awareness of unsolved crime and wanted people in Calhoun, Greene and Jersey Counties. It is affiliated with other "Crime Stoppers" organizations around the country, and offers anyone with tips an anonymous line for venting them. A representative from the organization said, via Facebook Messenger, the organization also exists to "try to stop future crimes, by getting the word out to those that may consider criminal activity that someone is watching."

Sometimes, that "someone" is a trail camera, which are commonly used by hunters in rural and forested area to track game. One of those cameras captured two suspects in a burglary, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2016, near Hamburg, Illinois, in Calhoun County. In that case, numerous firearms, ammunition, electronic equipment, guitars and hand tools were stolen from the residence.

That case is still under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, and suspects have not yet been identified by authorities at this time.

Also wanted in Calhoun County are Brandon J. Koehler, 35, and Pete Williams,31. Both have addresses in Jacksonville and are considered "armed and dangerous," according to a release from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers. Each are wanted in multiple counties for burglaries and weapons charges. Each is wanted in Calhoun County for theft.

Koehler's alias is "Brandon Krawler." He is described as a white male standing 5'9'' and weighing approximately 130 pounds. His last known address was 1525 N. Mt. Zion in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Williams is a white male standing 6'4'' and weighing approximately 195 pounds. He is known by Two Rivers Crime Stoppers to be an accomplice of Koehler's. His last known address is 1509 W College in Jacksonville, Illinois.

In Greene County, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is seeking the whereabouts of John P. Chapman, 34, of Carrollton. Chapman is described as a white male standing 6'3'' and weighing approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Chapman is wanted for failure to appear for periodic jail time. He is also a sex offender, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said, but is no longer required to register. He also has known ties in Missouri.

One of the main goals of Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is discovering the whereabouts of Jared Hanna of Jerseyville who went missing on July 2, 2011. His 1990 White GMC Sierra was discovered abandoned on Joliff Bridge Road in Centralia, Illinois in Clinton County. A representative from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said the Clinton County Crime Stoppers organization is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Hanna's discovery.

"His family wants him home, and we want him home," the representative said in a message. "Please don't be afraid to call. Everything is anonymous, and a reward will be paid out. We don't want your name, just information."

Anyone with any information on Hanna's disappearance is asked to contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Department at (618) 498-6881.

Anonymous tips regarding any of these men can be sent to Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590. All tips can remain anonymous and still receive a reward for credible information.

