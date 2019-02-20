JERSEYVILLE – For its “Manic Monday” postings, the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, which covers the northern areas of the Riverbend, including Jersey, Greene and Calhoun Counties, posted mugshots and information regarding two wanted people from Jerseyville.

Eli B. Clay is wanted out of Jersey County for domestic violence. Clay is described as a white male standing 5'9'' and weighing around 140 pounds. Clay has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 730 S. Clay St. in Jerseyville.

The second Monday posting was not from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, but was instead a shared posting from the Morgan-Scott Crime Stoppers, which serves counties even more northerly than Two Rivers. The man wanted in that posting, however, hails from Jerseyville.

Larrell Johnson, 31, of Jerseyville, is wanted out of Jersey County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between 13-18 years old. He is listed as a sexual predator on the posting.

Johnson is described as a black male standing around 5'5'' and weighing around 250 pounds. His address is unknown, but is believed to have last lived in Jerseyville.

According to the posting, Johnson has been “on the run for some time.”

Anyone who has information leading to the arrests of these men can contact the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-300-2590. Any tips leading to arrests can make that person eligible for a financial reward – even while remaining anonymous.

