JERSEYVILLE – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers group works to remedy crime in the northern counties of the Riverbend area – Jersey, Greene and Calhoun to be exact.

They post photos of people wanted for crimes in order to garner tips from the community. All tips to the civilian-operated group are anonymous, and anyone calling a tip leading to an arrest is given a cash reward. They can be reached at (800) 300-2590 or via email at tworiverscrimestoppers@gmail.com. Most of their cases are also updated on their Facebook page. An operator of that page sent Riverbender.com what they consider to be the most-wanted cases as well as two recent ones in which they are asking the community for information.

On Jan. 18, 2019, the organization posted something called its “Crime of the Week,” which was a Feb. 11, 2018 incident in which a vehicle in Fieldon was shot with what appears to be a small-gauged shotgun. The organization said the Jersey County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of the vehicle being “shot up,” adding evidence was sent to the Illinois State Police (ISP) Crime Lab for further analysis. As of now, no suspects have been named, nor have any arrests been made. A representative from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers encourages people to contact them for any further information on the matter.

As far as known criminals are concerned, the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are looking for Kyle B. Aulabaugh, 37, of Bethalto. Aulabaugh is wanted out of Jersey County for multiple offenses, including possession of paraphernalia, obstructing identification, escape, unlawful use of credit cards, possession of cannabis, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, endangering the life of a child and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Aulabaugh is described as a white male standing around six feet tall and weighing around 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes. His last known address was 716 C St. in Bethalto.

New arrivals on the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers wanted list are Kay L. Robinson, 31, of Fidelity, Illinois, and Nicolas A. Madrey, 25, of Edwardsville, both of whom are wanted by Jersey County.

Robinson is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. She is described as a white female standing 5'2'' and weighing around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Her last-known address was 203 Cherry St. in Fidelity, Illinois.

Madrey is wanted for escape as well as possession of a controlled substance. He is described as a white male standing around 5'11'' and weighing around 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. His last-known address was 332 Broadview Ave. in Edwardsville.

