CALHOUN COUNTY - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers recently posted an alert that two from Calhoun County are wanted for theft.

One wanted for theft in Calhoun County is Brandon J. Koehler, date of birth 3/26/81, 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with black hair, green eyes. Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said he is considered armed and dangerous and also wanted in multiple other counties for burglary, residential burglary and weapons charges.

Two Rivers said Koehler goes by Brandon Krawler. Anyone with info please call Two Rivers at 1-800-300-2590.

Pete Williams also wanted

The second person wanted is Pete Williams, date of birth 3/5/86. He is 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes.

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said Williams is also considered armed and dangerous, too, and was an accomplice of Koehler.

Williams, too, is wanted out of multiple counties for burglary, residential burglary and weapons charges. Anyone with any information on Williams should contact 1-800-300-2590.

