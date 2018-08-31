JERSEYVILLE – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers organization is seeking information on three wanted criminals, after three of five recent postings have resulted in arrests directly relating to tips sent through the network.

Roy Trail, 26, is wanted in Jersey County for delivery of a controlled substance. His last known address was 121 E. First St. in Hartford. He is described as a white male standing around 5'7'' and weighing around 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kerry J. Witt, 35, is wanted in Jersey County for two counts of possession of hypodermic needle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her last known address was 24456 Pine St. in Dow. She stands five feet and weighs 100 pounds. She is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes.

A representative of Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said people claiming to be close with Witt told the organization she is currently in jail, but that representative said multiple searches through the Jersey County Clerk and other inmate search tools have not delivered any proof of this claim. They said they searched both Illinois and Missouri.

“We called and checked with the circuit clerk,” that representative said in a Facebook message. “She is not incarcerated. We believe she is out after a six month sentence in the Jersey County Jail. [We] believe she could be in the East Alton area.”

When asked why these two individuals were chosen for inclusion on the organization's popular Facebook page, a representative said it was due to the drug-related nature of their alleged crimes.

“They both were chosen actually for the severity of their crimes,” they said. “We want the drugs off the streets, and if that means causing a few haves along the way, then so be it. They have to be held accountable for their own actions. It isn't our fault they choose drugs. It's not the parents' fault, or the children's faults. It is the choice they made.”

The organization is also searching for Joseph L. Gettings, 52. Gettings is wanted in Jersey County for one count of failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury as well as one count of driving while revoked. On their Facebook page, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said Gettings “fled the scene of the accident, leaving the female there with serious injuries,” adding Gettings has “a history of running.”

Gettings's last known address was 18963 Powerline Road in Grafton. He is described as a white male standing 5'8'' and weighing around 163 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

When asked how the organization chooses how they post active warrants, a representative said the following:

“We really like to place felony warrants above misdemeanors, however, the smallest of warrants can lead to bigger arrests and bigger things. The warrants are provided to us by the sheriffs offices. The thing most people are getting confused is we are not the law. We are a group of private citizens that work with law enforcement agencies to try and make our communities a safer place to work, go to school and live.”

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to contact Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or via email at tworiverscrimestoppers@gmail.com. All tips are anonymous, and tipsters are eligible for cash rewards through the organization.

