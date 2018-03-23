ALTON – Two Rivers Crime stoppers, which operates from the northern counties in the Riverbend area, assisted in the Alton arrest of a man wanted for two warrants from Jersey County.

Robert P. Frank, 23, was taken into custody on March 20 by the Alton Police Department. A representative from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said Frank was wanted in Jersey County on one warrant for theft and another for burglary. The group posted Frank's picture on their Facebook page on Feb. 14, 2018 by request of Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg. The arrest went without incident.

Another fugitive, Timothy A. Edgell, 31, was arrested in Jersey County this week. His arrest stemmed from a warrant in Calhoun County for domestic battery. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office was tipped off to his whereabouts from an anonymous tip.

Currently, the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, which was founded in April 2017 as a way for people in Jersey, Calhoun and Greene Counties to anonymously report criminal activity and assist law enforcement, is attempting to catch two more fugitives and is looking for a missing man from Jersey County – Bill McPike.

“At this time our next big case we really want to get some press on and tips is the disappearance of Bill McPike,” Wimmersberg said in a release from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers.

On the fugitive side of things, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is seeking information on Sara R. Gresham, 27, who is wanted out of Greene County for violation of probation and petition to revoke. According to an email from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, Gresham has multiple other warrants and a history of “dangerous drugs,” “endangerment of welfare of child” and “assault.”

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are also searching for sex offender Richard Schollmeyer, 27, who is wanted out of Jersey County for failure to register as a sex offender. According to Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, Schollmeyer also has multiple warrants from several agencies.

“He should be considered a dangerous individual, along with a huge flight risk,” the release from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers stated. “He has a history of fleeing from police.”

Schollmeyer became a sex offender after being charged with criminal sexual abuse. He was 23 at the time of those charges and the victim was 16.

Anyone with any information on any of these items is invited to contact Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.

