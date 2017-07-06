Multiple rescue units responded to a scanner call that a boat had capsized on the Mississippi River close to Elsah about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fortunately, the two aboard the vessel were brought safely to shore in the end.

The boat capsized close to the shore on the Mississippi River. The boat appeared to be a sailboat, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources told Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold at the scene. The boat was also pulled upright a few minutes after the different departments arrived.

One male and one female were involved in the capsized boat situation, Sebold said. Both the male and female were immediately accounted for and assisted when rescue personnel arrived. One floated with a life jacket on and the other floated on top of the capsized boat.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey County was on the scene first, Illinois Department of Natural Resources second, then the Alton Fire Department made it up there third as well as QEM Fire Protection District members. Marine One response was cancelled due to Illinois Department of Natural Resources securing the vessel. The other john boat out there assisting was apparently a Good Samaritan in a boat on the river.

As to how the events unfolded with the capsized boat, Sebold said, "I am not certain at this point."

More like this: