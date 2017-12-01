SEE INTERVIEW WITH EDWARDSVILLE COACH JASON WALKER BELOW:

EAST ALTON – Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team has been very busy the last week, playing in a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in the Chicago area and then being blanked 5-0 by Oakville in a MSCHA game Monday night.

The Tigers bounced back from the Oakville loss in fine fashion Thursday night, getting early goals from Trevor Dailey and Mark Tucker and then getting on Matthew Griffin's shoulders to take a 2-1 win over Vianney in a MSCHA Municipal Conference game at East Alton Ice Arena. The win put the Tigers at 3-5-1 overall on the year for seven points, 2-5-1 (five points) in the conference; the Golden Griffins fell to 2-6-0 (four points), 1-4-0 (two points) in the conference.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That was a big one for us,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “We've been scuffling the last couple of games a little bit; we're back on the winning track and it feels good. (Monday's loss to Oakville) was just one of those games; we told the guys we were going to toss that one out. They came out tonight and were motivated and they were ready to get back on track.”

The early goals from Dailey and Tucker were a key to the win, Walker felt. “It was nice to get off to the start we got off to,” Walker said. “They had chances to bang in a couple more in, and we wish we could have; it would have taken the pressure off our defensive end and Matt. We had two big (penalty) kills down the stretch and Matt played well.”

The Dailey and Tucker goals came 14 seconds apart in the first period, Dailey scoring first at 3:39 when Dailey took a pass from Trevor Laub and tucked the puck behind Griffin goaltender Nicholas Niemeier to put the Tigers ahead before Tucker found the range on Niemeier off assists by Sam Gibbons and Will Schuster.

Just 36 seconds after that, Vianney cut the lead in half when Zach Drummond took a pass from Ian Somogye and scored past Griffin; as the game progressed, the Tiger defense and Griffin kept Vianney at bay, especially in the second period when the Golden Griffins had several good chances to score, but Griffin and the defense stood firm.

The defense shone especially when the Tigers had to kill off a pair of penalties to Mitchell Oberlag and Andrew LaRose. Griffin turned back 40 Vianney shots on the night while Niemeier had 22 saves for Vianney; both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play on the night.

The Tigers are back in action at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 when Francis Howell Central comes calling to EAIA for a non-conference game, then the Tigers Wentzville Timberland at Wentzville for a 8:30 p.m. game Dec. 12.

More like this: