LITCHFIELD - Litchfield Police issued information Wednesday afternoon about two pieces of ammunition found in the men's bathroom at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

"The high school immediately enacted their protocol for this situation for the safety of the students," the Litchfield Police Department said in a release. "The students were taken to a safe location and parents were contacted. Even though these events can be chaotic, pick up locations were identified and as much information as possible was released to the parents as soon as possible."

Litchfield Police continued: "Law Enforcement agencies who assisted Litchfield Police Department was Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and ILEAS Swat Team. Litchfield Fire and Ambulance were not on scene but they were staged if their need arose. Due to an ongoing investigation as well as dealing with juveniles this is all the information able to be released at this time."

