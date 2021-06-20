ALTON - Two occupants of a maroon Harley Davidson sustained serious injuries in a traffic crash with a gray Nissan Versa at 4:39 p.m. Sunday on the Berm Highway (Illinois Route 143) at Lock and Dam Way in Alton.

The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. The passenger of the motorcycle was airlifted from the scene and transported to a St. Louis area hospital by ARCH Air Medical Services. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an Alton area hospital, then also transported to a St. Louis area hospital by ARCH Air Medical Services.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Nissan Versa had the right of way as it was making a left-hand turn onto Lock & Dam Way from westbound Illinois Route 143.

This traffic crash remains under investigation.

The Wood River and East Alton Police Departments assisted the Alton Police Department with traffic control.

