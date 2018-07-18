Two new patrol officers sworn in durning Edwardsville City Council meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Patrol Officers Keith Scruggs and Tyler Heffington took their oaths with the Edwardsville Police Department at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Article continues after sponsor message Having been appointed the duties of patrol officer, each officer took their sworn oath to support the constitution of the United States and the state of Illinois as they faithfully discharge the duties of their positions to the best of their abilities. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Third on Third, Joes Market Basket, Jason Harrison, and More!