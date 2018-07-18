Two new patrol officers sworn in durning Edwardsville City Council meeting
July 18, 2018 11:52 AM July 19, 2018 7:22 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Patrol Officers Keith Scruggs and Tyler Heffington took their oaths with the Edwardsville Police Department at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Having been appointed the duties of patrol officer, each officer took their sworn oath to support the constitution of the United States and the state of Illinois as they faithfully discharge the duties of their positions to the best of their abilities.