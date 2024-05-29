GLEN CARBON - Two new subdivisions are moving forward in Glen Carbon after the Village Board unanimously approved the latest plats of both the Hidden Hills and Wein Subdivision projects.

Approved on Tuesday were a Final Plat for the Wein Subdivision and a Preliminary Plat for the Hidden Hills Subdivision. Erika Heil, director of Community Development, gave more information about each project at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

The Hidden Hills subdivision will be a single family residential subdivision consisting of 104 total single family lots, according to a memorandum sent by Heil to other village officials. Mockups submitted by engineering firm Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen (TWM) show the lots arranged in close proximity to one another, with some wrapping around a total of five cul-de-sacs.

The developers of the Hidden Hills subdivision have requested variances from their originally submitted plans, and Heil said any approved variances have been incorporated into the final design. Those variances include smaller lot widths and side yard setbacks than required under the Village Code, as well as high-density polyethylene piping for storm water sewers in areas without pavement instead of reinforced concrete piping.

The Hidden Hills subdivision will be located between Meridian Road and Glen Carbon Road/N. Main St. just north of I-270. Heil noted that the final plat for Hidden Hills has already been approved by the Planning & Zoning Board, the village’s consultant engineers, and public works director Scott Slemer.

She described the Wein Subdivision as a “minor subdivision” just off Meridian Road. The project would essentially see one piece of land broken into two, though the developers are not seeking any variances for the project.

The Wein subdivision will reportedly sit on a “26.3 acre parcel that straddles Meridian Road,” according to correspondence between Heil and other village officials contained within Tuesday’s meeting documents.

“On the Southern 12.2 acres of the project sits a cell tower that the petitioner would like to subdivide out of the parcel,” Heil wrote. “The petitioners are seeking to subdivide the cell tower portion at 2 acres and keep the remaining parcel intact. Cell towers are only allowed in agricultural zoning and the minimum lot size in agricultural zoning is 2 acres.”

She concluded: “This subdivision meets the requirements of agricultural zoning and the Community Development Director recommends approval of this subdivision.”

With both plats approved, a Final Plat for the Hidden Hills subdivision will still need to come before the Village Board for final consideration and approval at a future meeting.

