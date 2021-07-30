EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department reported two additional deaths in statistics released on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The two deaths were a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s.

Madison County has had a total of 537 deaths since the inception of the COVID-19 Pandemic and has had 32,085 cases with 31,334 released cases. There are 741 active cases in Madison County. The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has crept up to 8.41 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Health Department reported four on ventilators due to COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday. Also, there were 29 COVID patients in the hospital in Madison County, according to the report.

In other COVID-19 summaries for counties by the Illinois Department Health Department, there have been 5,010 COVID-19 cases in Macoupin County with 90 deaths, 2,802 COVID-19 cases in Jersey County with 52 deaths, 1,557 cases in Greene County with 34 deaths, and 544 cases in Calhoun County and 2 deaths.

St. Clair County has had 30,275 positive COVID-19 cases and 527 deaths.

The area health departments and IDPH continue to urge residents to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines with the COVID-19 variant spreading and the high rate of case increases in nearby Missouri.

More like this: