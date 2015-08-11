EDWARDSVILLE — Two men and a woman from St. Louis are facing multiple charges following a carjacking last night in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville police were called to Devon Court for a report of gunshots around 7:45 p.m. last night. They found a 52-year-old female victim on the ground who had been beaten by a male whom she said approached her with a gun before taking her keys and briefly getting into her car. After hearing gunshots, the suspects fled the scene—one on foot and two in a different vehicle that had been reported stolen from St. Louis the previous evening. Officers were able to apprehend the female and one male suspect a short time later during a traffic stop on State Route 157. The male who fled on foot was apprehended near Valley View cemetery in Edwardsville. All three were taken into custody without incident pending today’s charges.

Lorenzo M. Waller (d.o.b. 8/19/97), Martece A. Shumpert (d.o.b. 9/29/97), and Quan A. Willis (d.o.b. 11/21/97) are each facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking (Class X felony), Armed Robbery (Class X felony), Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons (Class 4 felony) and Aggravated Battery (Class 3 felony). Waller is alleged to have been the male who initially approached the victim while Shumpert was driving the stolen vehicle with Willis as her passenger.

During the investigation, officers determined that a neighbor had seen the incident unfolding and decided to fire a gun multiple times in an attempt to help the victim who was transferred from the scene to a local hospital where she was later released. No one was struck by the gun and no charges are being filed.

The three defendants, who are all 17, are being charged as adults. They are currently in custody at the Madison County Detention Home in Edwardsville on $500,000 bonds set by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli.

Maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years in prison; 2-5 years for a Class 3 felony and 1-3 years for a Class 4 felony.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

