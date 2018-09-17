AURORA - Members of the Madison County TRIAD attended the Illinois TRIAD Conference in Aurora, Illinois, on September 11-12, 2018. During the conference Sheriff John D. Lakin and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were recognized for their work in creating their TRIAD. Members in attendance networked with other local and regional TRIAD representatives to share best practices in the interest of better serving their respective communities.

During this conference two members of the Madison County TRIAD were recognized for their efforts in working with the TRIAD and serving their communities.

Madison County TRIAD stakeholder and founding member, Teva Shirley, with Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association (SIVNA) was the recipient of the prestigious Kathleen Quinn Award which recognizes commitment to coalition building and information sharing, promoting elder abuse awareness, education, policy, and practice. Teva Shirley’s impressive career spans more than 35 years. Teva has exhibited an unrelenting commitment to the Madison County TRIAD and to metro east seniors while serving in her capacity at SIVNA.

Lt. Kristopher Tharp was the recipient of the 2018 Elderly Service Officer of the Year award presented by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. Tharp was recognized for his efforts in creating the Madison County TRIAD and his effort in collaborating with service providers and community advocates to better serve the citizens of Madison County. He was also acknowledged for his extensive work in investigating crimes involving Madison County senior citizens. Lt. Tharp, the current Madison County TRIAD president, is a 19 year veteran of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

