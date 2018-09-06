EDWARDSVILLE - Two died in a fatal crash after a chase that occurred at the Route 111 and New Poag Road intersection at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police District 11 said Thursday morning.

Hartford, Roxana and Wood River Police were pursuing a white 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt when it crashed into an empty gas tanker truck, State Police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Based on the statement from the tanker driver, he said the car ran a red light when they hit me,” State Police added.

Two occupants of the Cobalt, 21 and 28 year old males, died in the crash according to the State Police.

The tanker truck driver was not injured in the incident, the report said.

More like this: