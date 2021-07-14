EDWARDSVILLE - Two Madison County Sheriff’s Captains, Cale Becker and Will Dimitroff, are about to take the longest bike trek of their lives - around 350 miles - from Alton on Thursday, July 15, 2021, to Chicago at the Gold Star Family Park on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The race is part of the Illinois Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) ride.

Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors is a non-profit organization that provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. Illinois C.O.P.S. serves all of Illinois in providing emotional and financial support as well as legal assistance to survivors of fallen officers.

Becker and Dimitroff are both looking forward to the challenge of the race and, most of all, honoring fallen officers killed in the line of duty. The two have trained on their bicycles extensively for the upcoming event.

The two provided this statement: “It is an event to remember those who have fallen and be part of something pretty great. We look forward to riding with some of the loved ones who have fallen relatives and talking about their experiences. It is a healing process and a great social event to honor those who have fallen.”

Dimitroff and Becker would have done the race last year, but it was canceled. The two organized a Madison County C.O.P.S. ride of sorts and took several officers on a whole-day ride of 110 miles throughout the county to raise funds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The officers said there will likely be other area officers participating in the race, but they did not yet know those names.

Anyone who wishes to donate see below:

Make checks payable to

ILCOPS

PO Box 351

Winfield, IL 60190

(checks made out to ILCOPS).

And or visit the Chapter page:

https://www.ilcops.net/

More like this: