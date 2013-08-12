The Gateway Junior PGA handed out their annual Player of the Year awards on Sunday, August 11th at Lockhaven Golf Club. Two local residents received the awards for their age groups, Nick Messinger and Kolten Bauer.

Nick Messinger age 14 plays in the 9 hole division for ages 14-19. He had a stroke average of 38.8. He won nine tournament events and also the won the St. Louis PGA Championship at the Ballwin Golf Course. Nick is starting at Marquette this year and will be on the boys golf team. Nick also made SWIBL (Southwest Illinois Baseball League) all-star team.

Kolten Bauer age 12 plays in the 9 hole division for ages 12-13. His stroke average was 38.6. Kolten won five tournament events with his best score being one under at Pheasant Run. Kolten placed third in the PGA Championship event at the Ballwin Golf Course. Kolten is also headed to Florida this fall to play in the US Kids golf invitational tournament at PGA Headquarters.

