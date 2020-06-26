SPRINGFIELD - Two victims were killed and another injured Friday when an active shooter opened fire inside the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield.

The suspect, 48-year-old Michael L. Collins, is also dead.

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr. A SWAT team is going through the building to clear it.

