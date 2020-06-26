SPRINGFIELD - Two victims were killed and another injured Friday when an active shooter opened fire inside the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect, 48-year-old Michael L. Collins, is also dead.

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr. A SWAT team is going through the building to clear it.

BUNN corporate headquarters is located in Springfield, Illinois. Since 1957, Bunn-O-Matic Corporation (BUNN®) has been at the forefront of dispensed beverage equipment manufacturers. Founded upon five generations of family entrepreneurship, BUNN has become a global partner you can count on for reliable beverage equipment and outstanding post-purchase support wherever customers are served.

More like this:

2 days ago - 7th Annual Partners for Pets Adoption Event Promises Howl-O-Ween Fun

Oct 8, 2023 - Leclaire Park Festival Is Set In Edwardsville

2 days ago - Mayor Jones Hosts Senior Citizen Roundtable, Proposes Effort To Help St. Louis Seniors With Property Taxes

Sep 25, 2023 - Friends Of Leclaire Hosts 31st Annual Parkfest On Sunday, October 15

4 days ago - Red Cross Blood Drive October 19 at Alton Memorial

 