ALTON – Two juveniles are in custody following a police chase early Sunday morning around the Milton and Middletown areas of Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the incident began in the late hours of Saturday into the early hours of Sunday morning when police were called to Terra Avenue in the Storeyland trailer court for reports of two kids walking around and looking through windows. A car description was given to officers, including the detail the car had one functioning headlight. That headlight was the cause for an attempted traffic stop when an officer from the Alton Police Department saw the vehicle matching the earlier description near Grandview off Milton Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle accelerated. Simmons said this occurred around 2:30-2:45 a.m. Sunday and went through Milton, Aberdeen and into the Middletown District at Sixth Street, where the vehicle's occupants eventually bailed. One was taken into custody at the scene and the other was apprehended through the use of a canine officer in a nearby thicket.

After being arrested, Simmons said the two juveniles, aged 15 and 17, were charged with various things, such as obstructing a peace officer and aggravated fleeing. The teenager who escaped into the woods, however, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

“I've been an officer here for about 28 years now, and I've arrested kids for all sorts of drugs,” Simmons said. “Sometimes we even have them out there that young selling crack cocaine.”

Since the individuals are juveniles, no names or additional details will be released. One was released to the custody of their parents and the other was taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Home.

More like this: