FOSTERBURG - Fosterburg Fire Protection District members and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to a serious crash at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Culp Lane.

Capt. Mike Holtorf of the Fosterburg Fire Protection District said the accident involved a Ford F-150 with two people in the vehicle that ran off the road and hit a tree.

One of those in the vehicle was ejected and taken to a St. Louis hospital by ARCH helicopter. The other person was transported to a local hospital. Holtorf said the two involved were both males, ages 44 and 43 years.

There was no road blockage because of the accident, Holtorf said. The Fosterburg department did not have any information about what caused the accident. The condition of the person taken to the St. Louis hospital is unknown at this time.

